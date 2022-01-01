RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Kerlouan
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NATTIER- Brest 1981 - 1984
ECOLE PILIER ROUGE- Brest 1984 - 1986
Ecole Du Chateau D'eau- Gouesnou 1986 - 1987
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Lesneven)- Lesneven 1987 - 1990
Collège Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Lesneven 1990 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel économique Jules Lesven- Brest 1993 - 1997
Lycée Professionnel économique Jules Lesven- Brest
Eleve en 4eA, 3eA, 2nde proB, terminale bep cas, 1ere annÃ©e bac pro1993 - 1997
Cfa De L'aft-iftim- Quimper
Formation logistique, Permis Cariste, BEP Commercialisation et logistique2000 - 2003
Parcours militaire
2 Regiment De Hussards- Sourdun
Parcours entreprise
Leclerc 2e Db - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Brest
- Magasinier - Cariste2000 - 2003
EVEN - Autre (Autre)- Ploudaniel
- PrÃ©paration de commandes, produits frais. - Cariste2003 - 2006
Leclerc Cote Des Legendes - Magasinier (Autre)- Le folgoet 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lionel CADIOU
Vit Ã :
KERLOUAN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Magasinier
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - MacÃ©doine - Pays-Bas - Serbie
