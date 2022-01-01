Loïc FOURNIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
HENRI WALLON- Robinson 1984 - 1991
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Le plessis robinson 1986 - 1991
Collège Sophie Barat- Chatenay malabry 1992 - 1996
Lycée Sophie Barat- Chatenay malabry 1996 - 1997
Lycée Saint-gabriel- Bagneux 1997 - 1999
CFA INSTITUT FRANCILIEN DE FORMATION EN ALTERNANCE- Massy 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
I2c- Palaiseau 1999 - 2000
Quick- MASSY 1999 - 2001
Quick- CHATENAY MALABRY 1999 - 2000
BOULANGER- Massy 2000 - 2000
S2ib- Palaiseau 2000 - 2002
CARTIER- Fribourg 2002 - 2004
INTRINSEC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 2004 - 2007
PSION TEKLOGIX - Cadre (Autre)- Les ulis 2007 - 2007
Moi Même - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Loïc FOURNIER
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
Né le :
13 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou comment allez vous ?
Profession :
Consultant informatique freelance
Situation familiale :
célibataire