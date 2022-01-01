Loic LENOTTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

  • SNCF

     -  OULLINS 2002 - 2004

  • Technicentre (SNCF)  - Agent AI (Technique)

     -  BORDEAUX

    Plus pour très longtemps j'espere !!!

    2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Loic LENOTTE

  • Vit à :

    BEGLES, France

  • Né le :

    13 juin 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agent SNCF

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :