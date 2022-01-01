Loic LENOTTE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie (Famars)- Famars 1988 - 1992
-
ECOLE SAINT BARTHELEMY SNCF- Marseille 1992 - 1994
-
ECOLE ANDRE MALRAUX- La seyne sur mer 1994 - 1995
-
Collège Henri Wallon- La seyne sur mer 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- La seyne sur mer
BEP MSMA et 1ere année Bac pro msma1999 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Salle Louis Aragon- Marly 1990 - 1991
-
Fc. Famars- Famars 1991 - 1991
-
US CHEMINOT- La seyne sur mer 1997 - 1998
-
RUGBY CLUB DU PONT DU LAS- Toulon
minimes et cadet1998 - 2000
-
RC OUEST VAR- Sanary sur mer
junior2000 - 2001
-
RUGBY CLUB DU PONT DU LAS- Toulon
junior2001 - 2002
-
Aspom- Begles 2004 - maintenant
-
SANARY OVALIE- Sanary sur mer
senior2008 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Centre Sncf- Chaumes en brie 1997 - 1997
-
Centre Sncf- Chaumes en brie 1998 - 1998
-
Camps Sncf à Vallgorguina- Barcelone 1999 - 1999
-
Colonie Sncf Oslo Ile Lofoten- Oslo 2000 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF- OULLINS 2002 - 2004
-
Technicentre (SNCF) - Agent AI (Technique)- BORDEAUX
Plus pour très longtemps j'espere !!!2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Loic LENOTTE
-
Vit à :
BEGLES, France
-
Né le :
13 juin 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent SNCF
Situation familiale :
célibataire