Loïc MERLIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Loïc MERLIN

  • Vit à :

    AVIGNON, France

  • Né en :

    1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou c'est moi :)
    à tous ceux qui me reconnaitrons venez me voir
    Ca fait plaisir de reprendre contact
    :)

  • Profession :

    Commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages