Lorenzo VILCHES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HELPLINE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre 1998 - 1999

  • ACCOR DGTI  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evry

    Technicien helpdesk

    1999 - 2001

  • Accenture  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Lorenzo VILCHES

  • Vit à :

    VALLAURIS, France

  • Né le :

    17 juil. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur deploiement

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :