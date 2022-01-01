Lorenzo VILCHES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Institution Privé Stella Maris- Anglet 1984 - 1988
LYCEE VILLA PIA- Bayonne 1988 - 1991
Iut De Bayonne Pays Basque Département Informatique- Bayonne 1992 - 1994
Université Bordeaux I- Bordeaux
Deployment Specialist1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
HELPLINE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre 1998 - 1999
ACCOR DGTI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evry
Technicien helpdesk1999 - 2001
Accenture - Informaticien (Informatique)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Lorenzo VILCHES
Vit à :
VALLAURIS, France
Né le :
17 juil. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur deploiement
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Brésil - Chine - Maroc - Mexique - Nouvelle-Zélande