Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU MONT CENIS- Paris 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE DIDION RAUGRAFF- Nancy 1983 - 1988
-
Conservatoire National De Région- Nancy 1984 - 1995
-
Collège/lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1995 - 1997
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Grenoble- Grenoble 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Sephora- Luxembourg 2001 - 2002
-
SEPHORA CHAMPS ELYSEES- Paris 2002 - 2007
-
Sephora Sa (Siège) - Category Manager Maquillage (Marketing)- Boulogne billancourt 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lorraine DOLHAIN
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
16 déc. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Category Manager Maquillage
Mes goûts et passions
