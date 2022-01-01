RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sarrebourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Sarrebourg)- Sarrebourg 1989 - 1993
-
ECOLE DU VILLAGE- Sarraltroff 1993 - 1998
-
Collège Mangin- Sarrebourg 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Mangin- Sarrebourg 2002 - 2005
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Illkirch graffenstaden 2005 - 2007
-
IUT TECHNIQUES DE COMMERCIALISATION- Strasbourg 2005 - 2007
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 2007 - 2008
-
IUFM DE STRASBOURG- Strasbourg 2008 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
EDUCATION NATIONALE - Professeur des écoles- Strasbourg 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Louise DE MAIO
-
Vit à :
SARREBOURG, France
-
Née le :
2 janv. 1987 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur des écoles
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)