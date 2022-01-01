Luc BELLONE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Saint raphael 1981 - 1984
Collège Alphonse Karr- Saint raphael 1984 - 1988
LYCEE SAINT EXUPERY- Saint raphael 1988 - 1991
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Saint raphael 1988 - 1991
E.a.i.- Mougins 1991 - 1992
EAI TECH- Sophia antipolis 1991 - 1992
Euro-american Institute Of Technology- Valbonne 1991 - 1992
Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancées (Epita)- Le kremlin bicetre 1998 - 1998
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions (Bnp Paribas) - Chef de projet réseau (Informatique)- PUTEAUX 1999 - 2001
ITEX - Consultant réseau (Informatique)- Viroflay 2001 - 2002
COGITEL - Consultant réseau (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2002 - 2005
GETIMA - Reseaux (Informatique)- Nanterre 2002 - 2004
CCMSA- Bagnolet 2002 - 2004
ARCA NETWORK - Responsable technique de compte (Informatique)- Colombes 2005 - 2007
Ibm - International Business Machines - Ingénieur réseau (Informatique)- LA GAUDE 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Luc BELLONE
Vit à :
SAINT RAPHAEL, France
Né le :
5 janv. 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Réseaux
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Botswana - Égypte - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Namibie - Norvège - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal - Turquie - Zimbabwe
