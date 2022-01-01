Luc DHERVILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Pantin 1977 - 1980
Lycée Carnot- Dijon 1980 - 1982
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 1982 - 1983
IEP SCIENCES PO PARIS- Paris 1983 - 1986
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 1987 - 1988
Parcours militaire
34° Régiment Džartillerie- Müllheim
Contingent 86/12 - Batterie d'Instruction (MDL Chef TARTELET/MDL DUMONT) puis Bureau Instruction BCS (Adjt AGOSTINI,Cne HASBAERT puis Cne ALFONSO). Grade: Brigadier-Chef1986 - 1987
34 Eme Régiment D'artillerie- Mulheim
Parcours entreprise
Société Générale - Cadre bancaire (Finance)- PARIS
Inspection - Direction des Grandes Entreprises (Automobile) - Cash Management International - Commerce Electronique B to B1988 - 2002
SOCIETE GENERALE LA DEFENSE - Responsable produit Cash Management International (Finance)- Paris 1994 - 2002
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Coordinateur Cash Management - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)- PARIS
Trésorerie Groupe AVENTIS à STRASBOURG de 2002 à 2005 puis Trésorerie Groupe SANOFI AVENTIS en 20052002 - 2005
Compagnie Financière Michelin - Cash Manager - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)- Fribourg 2006 - 2007
Steelcase International - Senior Treasury Analyst Trésorerie Internationale (Finance)- Strasbourg 2007 - 2008
Arcelormittal - Treasury Projects Manager - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)- LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Luc DHERVILLY
Vit à :
LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS, France
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TREASURY PROJECTS MANAGER
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
