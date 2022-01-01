Luc DHERVILLY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • 34° Régiment Džartillerie

     -  Müllheim

    Contingent 86/12 - Batterie d'Instruction (MDL Chef TARTELET/MDL DUMONT) puis Bureau Instruction BCS (Adjt AGOSTINI,Cne HASBAERT puis Cne ALFONSO). Grade: Brigadier-Chef

    1986 - 1987

  • Société Générale  - Cadre bancaire (Finance)

     -  PARIS

    Inspection - Direction des Grandes Entreprises (Automobile) - Cash Management International - Commerce Electronique B to B

    1988 - 2002

  • SOCIETE GENERALE LA DEFENSE  - Responsable produit Cash Management International (Finance)

     -  Paris 1994 - 2002

  • Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)  - Coordinateur Cash Management - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)

     -  PARIS

    Trésorerie Groupe AVENTIS à STRASBOURG de 2002 à 2005 puis Trésorerie Groupe SANOFI AVENTIS en 2005

    2002 - 2005

  • Compagnie Financière Michelin  - Cash Manager - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)

     -  Fribourg 2006 - 2007

  • Steelcase International  - Senior Treasury Analyst Trésorerie Internationale (Finance)

     -  Strasbourg 2007 - 2008

  • Arcelormittal  - Treasury Projects Manager - Trésorerie Groupe (Finance)

     -  LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS 2008 - maintenant

    Luc DHERVILLY

    LA PLAINE SAINT DENIS, France

    1963 (59 ans)

    TREASURY PROJECTS MANAGER

