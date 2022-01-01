Luc HEBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Luc HEBERT

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 sept. 1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Enseignant

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages