Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
FOYER ST MICHEL- Plappeville 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Robert Schuman- Metz
4Ã©me d'accueil et 3Ã©me d'accueil' langue allemand1969 - 1972
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole Des Apprentis Mecaniciens- Saint mandrier sur mer 1972 - 1973
-
Flotille 11f- Landivisiau
VICE CHAMPION DE FRANCE MARINE DE HANDBALL(2EME GOAL)1973 - 1980
-
Flottille 14f- Landivisiau
dep mÃ©caÃ©1980 - 1982
-
Cean Rochefort - MÃ©canicien (Technique)- Rochefort
bs1982 - 1983
-
Flottille 14f- Landivisiau
dep mÃ©cae1983 - 1987
-
BAN TOUSSUS LE NOBLE - Adjoint SL2 (Autre)- Toussus le noble 1991 - 1994
-
Flotille 11f- Landivisiau
pat dep controle1994 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Nationale Flottille 14f - Dep mecae (ContrÃ´le de gestion)- Landivisiau 1980 - 1982
-
Marine Nationale Flottille 14f - Dep mecae (Autre)- Landivisiau 1983 - 1987
-
Marine Nationale , Ban Landivisiau - TP SUE-ETD- Landivisiau 1987 - 1991
-
Marine Nationale , Ban Landivisiau - Coordovisite + controleur des stocks- Landivisiau 2000 - maintenant
-
CELAE- Landivisiau 2002 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Luc LUC KOHL (KOHL)
-
-
NÃ© le :
11 janv. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
En retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
