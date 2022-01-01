Luc REMPENAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SOMASCO- Creil 1955 - 1962
-
COLLEGE RIBOT- Creil 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Pierre D'ailly- Compiegne 1963 - 1965
-
Lycée Pierre Forest- Maubeuge 1965 - 1966
-
Lycée D'etat Mixte De Chantilly- Chantilly 1966 - 1972
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1966 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Luc REMPENAULT
-
Vit Ã :
SENLIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Luc REMPENAULT a ajoutÃ© Lycée D'etat Mixte De Chantilly Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Luc REMPENAULT a ajoutÃ© Lycee De La Foret Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Luc REMPENAULT a reconnu Luc REMPENAULT sur la photo école Somasco de Creil