Luc SELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Evreux 1967 - 1976
-
Collège Pasteur- Caen 1976 - 1979
-
INSTITUT LEMONNIER- Caen 1979 - 1982
-
LA CHATAIGNERAIE- Le mesnil esnard 1982 - 1984
-
INSTITUT LEMONNIER- Caen 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
SOMEPOST - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rungis 1988 - 1989
-
INNOVATRON SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rungis
rÃ©gion basse normandie1989 - 1995
-
SMX - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie
rÃ©gion basse normandie1995 - 1999
-
INTEMIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie
rÃ©gion basse normandie1999 - 2000
-
ECONOCOM SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Les ulis
rÃ©gion basse normandie2000 - 2004
-
Entreprise Luc Elect. - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)- Luc sur mer 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Luc SELLE
-
Vit Ã :
LUC SUR MER, France
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Entreprise Luc Elect.
électricité-domotique-vidéo surveillance-alarme-cablage informatique-bioélectricité-chauffage électrique
et oui je fais tout cela ,tout seul
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - - - Madagascar - Royaume-Uni
-
Luc SELLE a reconnu Luc SELLE sur la photo Collège Pasteur