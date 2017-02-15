Luc SELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOMEPOST  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Rungis 1988 - 1989

  • INNOVATRON SERVICES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Rungis

    rÃ©gion basse normandie

    1989 - 1995

  • SMX  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie

    rÃ©gion basse normandie

    1995 - 1999

  • INTEMIS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Courbevoie

    rÃ©gion basse normandie

    1999 - 2000

  • ECONOCOM SERVICES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Les ulis

    rÃ©gion basse normandie

    2000 - 2004

  • Entreprise Luc Elect.  - Chef d'entreprise (Autre)

     -  Luc sur mer 2004 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Luc SELLE

  • Vit Ã  :

    LUC SUR MER, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1964 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Entreprise Luc Elect.
    électricité-domotique-vidéo surveillance-alarme-cablage informatique-bioélectricité-chauffage électrique
    et oui je fais tout cela ,tout seul

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

