  • KENTON SCHOOL

     -  Newcastle upon tyne

    Professeur de Francais

    1989 - 1990

  • Schneider Electric

     -  COVENTRY

    VSNE (Cooperation)

    1991 - 1992

  • Schneider Electric  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  COVENTRY

    Service Delivery Manager

    1992 - 2000

  • IMI NORGREN  - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Lichfield

    International Marketing Information Manager

    2000 - 2006

  • EUROMASTER  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Clermont ferrand

    Group Platform Manager - CRM/Net

    2007 - maintenant

  • Ats Euromaster (Michelin)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Birmingham

    Group Platform Manager - CRM/Net

    2007 - maintenant

    Luc SENECHAL

    COVENTRY (UK), Royaume-Uni

    4 janv. 1968 (54 ans)

    Après un VSNE avec Schneider en UK, je suis resté dans ce pays et habite maintenant à Coventry. Marié à une Irlandaise avec 2 filles, Marie (11 ans) et Amy (7 ans). Je travaille pour Euromaster (Michelin) a Birmingham, dans le service informatique.

    Responsable Plateforme CRM

    marié(e)

    2

