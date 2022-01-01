Luc SENECHAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours scolaire
école Jean Mermoz 1 Et 2- Taverny 1974 - 1979
Collège Le Rosaire- Saint leu la foret 1980 - 1984
Lycée Jacques Prévert- Taverny
BAC B1984 - 1987
Iut De Saint-denis- Saint denis
DUT Techniques de Commercialisation1987 - 1989
Iut Sceaux Université Paris Xi- Sceaux
DUCI, diplôme de Commerce International1990 - 1991
SHEFFIELD HALLAM UNIVERSITY- Sheffield
MSc IT & Management2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
KENTON SCHOOL- Newcastle upon tyne
Professeur de Francais1989 - 1990
Schneider Electric- COVENTRY
VSNE (Cooperation)1991 - 1992
Schneider Electric - Informaticien (Informatique)- COVENTRY
Service Delivery Manager1992 - 2000
IMI NORGREN - Cadre de service marketing (Marketing)- Lichfield
International Marketing Information Manager2000 - 2006
EUROMASTER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Clermont ferrand
Group Platform Manager - CRM/Net2007 - maintenant
Ats Euromaster (Michelin) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Birmingham
Group Platform Manager - CRM/Net2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Luc SENECHAL
Vit à :
COVENTRY (UK), Royaume-Uni
Né le :
4 janv. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après un VSNE avec Schneider en UK, je suis resté dans ce pays et habite maintenant à Coventry. Marié à une Irlandaise avec 2 filles, Marie (11 ans) et Amy (7 ans). Je travaille pour Euromaster (Michelin) a Birmingham, dans le service informatique.
Profession :
Responsable Plateforme CRM
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
