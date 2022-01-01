Lucie ABAD-LEVASSEUR (LEVASSEUR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE GENEST- Riom 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Michel De L'hospital- Riom 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Claude Et Pierre Virlogeux- Riom 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Technique Sidoine Apollinaire- Clermont ferrand 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Maison D''enfants Les Pinsons-la Marjolaine- La bourboule 2002 - 2002
-
SIAD RIOM LIMAGNE- Riom 2002 - 2005
-
Ch Guy Thomas Riom 63- Riom 2005 - 2007
-
Siad Puy Guillaume- Puy guillaume 2015 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Lucie ABAD-LEVASSEUR (LEVASSEUR)
-
Vit à :
SAINT IGNAT, France
-
Née en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
