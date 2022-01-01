Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BEAUX MONTS- Saint saulve 1979 - 1988
-
College Notre-dame De La Garde- Saint saulve 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Privé La Sagesse- Valenciennes 1993 - 1999
-
IPAG- Valenciennes 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Kiabi- 2000 - 2001
-
LA POSTE VALENCIENNES- Valenciennes 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET)
-
Vit à :
ONNAING, France
-
Née le :
10 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté LA POSTE VALENCIENNES à son parcours professionnel
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté Kiabi à son parcours professionnel
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté IPAG à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté Lycée Privé La Sagesse à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté College Notre-dame De La Garde à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine BRIQUET (BRIQUET) a ajouté ECOLE LES BEAUX MONTS à son parcours scolaire