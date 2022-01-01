Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FRIEDLAND- Marseille 1979 - 1980
-
ECOLE LES CAMOINS- Marseille 1981 - 1983
-
Saint Thomas D'aquin- Marseille 1983 - 1983
-
ECOLE VALENTINE- Marseille 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Frédéric Mistral- Avignon 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Sylvain Menu- Marseille 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Périer- Marseille 1992 - 1995
-
Fac De Lettres, Aix-marseille I- Aix en provence 1995 - 1998
-
Iufm - Site D'aix-en-provence- Aix en provence 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
CPCAM DES BOUCHES DU RHONES- Marseille 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE)
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Née le :
15 nov. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté CPCAM DES BOUCHES DU RHONES à son parcours professionnel
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Iufm - Site D'aix-en-provence à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Fac De Lettres, Aix-marseille I à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Lycée Périer à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Collège Sylvain Menu à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Collège Frédéric Mistral à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté ECOLE VALENTINE à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté Saint Thomas D'aquin à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté ECOLE LES CAMOINS à son parcours scolaire
-
Ludivine MACORIG (MACORIG LUDIVINE) a ajouté ECOLE FRIEDLAND à son parcours scolaire