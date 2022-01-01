Ludovic BRIEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL GAMES- Briare 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Du Centre (Briare)- Briare 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Saint-françois De Sales- Gien 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Durzy- Villemandeur 1997 - 2000
-
IUT GMP- Orleans 2000 - 2003
-
COVENTRY UNIVERSITY- Coventry 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
MALICHAUD - Technicien (Technique)- Ormes 2002 - 2002
-
PAUL ROBERT INDUSTRIE - Technicien (Technique)- Saint jean de la ruelle 2003 - 2003
-
Alstom- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2005 - 2008
-
Alstom- WUHAN 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic BRIEL
-
Vit à :
WUHAN, Chine
-
Né le :
14 déc. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Component Engineering Technical Support
Situation familiale :
célibataire