Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MAURICE BOUCHOR- Le havre 1963 - 1969
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1969 - 1973
Collège Jules Vallès- Le havre 1973 - 1974
Lycée Robert Schuman- Le havre
2nd T1 et electrotechnique F31974 - 1977
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
GÃ©nie electrique1977 - 1978
COLLEGE TECHNIQUE JULES SIEGFRIED- Le havre 1989 - 1991
Parcours militaire
Base école 745- Aulnat 1979 - 1979
Ba 709- Cognac 1979 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludovic ERLENBACH
Vit Ã :
LE HAVRE, France
NÃ© le :
16 mai 1958 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
