Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Point Du Jour (Alencon)- Alencon 1972 - 1976
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Alencon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Agricole Sées- Sees 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Professionnel Mezen- Alencon 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Alain- Alencon 1983 - 1986
-
MARIE CURIE- Creil 1987 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
9ème Rcs- Nantes 1986 - 1986
-
QUARTIER MARGUERITTE- Rennes 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic FOURNIER
-
Vit à :
PACY SUR EURE, France
-
Né le :
26 sept. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Concepteur Mecanique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
