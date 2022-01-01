Ludovic GAUTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Laurent (Blain)- Blain 1964 - 1970
-
Collège Saint-laurent- Blain 1970 - 1975
-
Saint Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Nantes 1975 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'instruction De La Bspp- Villeneuve saint georges
Brigade de sapeurs pompiers de paris1977 - 1977
-
24eme Compagnie Cs Montreuil- Paris 1977 - 1984
-
CS VILLEMOMBLE- Villemomble 1984 - 1986
-
C.q.g - Ccot - Bope- Paris 1986 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
IGUANE SECURITE - Cadre - Superviseur - Chef de service sÃ©curitÃ© inc (Autre)- Paris
retraite2019 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludovic GAUTIER
-
Vit Ã :
MONTREUIL, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Irlande - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
