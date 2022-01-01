Ludovic HAMET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CEC- Chalons en champagne 1978 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame-perrier- Chalons en champagne 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Charles Péguy- Chalons en champagne 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Arago- Reims 1987 - 1989
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1989 - 1992
-
Sup'tg- Reims 1992 - 1996
-
Ecole Supérieure Des Techniques De Gestion (Sup'tg)- Reims 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Forbo Flooring Systems - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Reims
Prescription BÃ¢timent1997 - 1999
-
Forbo Flooring Systems - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Reims
AttachÃ© Commercial BÃ¢timent2000 - 2007
-
Forbo Flooring Systems - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Reims
Responsable du Service Grands Comptes2007 - 2010
-
Forbo Flooring Systems - Hospitality & Leisure Key Account Manager (Commercial)- Reims 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludovic HAMET
-
Vit Ã :
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous
Profession :
Responsable Grands Comptes
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
