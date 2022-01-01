Ludovic HERVY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Louis (Nivillac)- Nivillac 1987 - 1994
-
Collège Saint-joseph- La roche bernard 1994 - 1999
-
Lycée Horticole Kerplouz- Auray 1999 - 2001
-
LE SULLIO- Saint jean brevelay 2001 - 2002
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL CLUB BASSE VILAINE- Nivillac 1989 - 2002
-
GARDE DU PONT- Marzan 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Cap Pleucadeuc- Pleucadeuc 2002 - 2002
-
Sfb- Theix 2002 - 2002
-
LE CALVEZ VANNES- Vannes 2003 - 2003
-
Eurovia- VANNES 2003 - 2003
-
R2ae- Carentoir 2003 - 2005
-
ISS ESPACES VERTS CARQUEFOU - Chef d'équipe (Autre)- Carquefou 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic HERVY
-
Vit à :
CARQUEFOU, France
-
Né le :
2 mars 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Paysagiste
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2