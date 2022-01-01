Ludovic LE CLEUYOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES VICTOIRE- Le havre 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Le havre 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Professionnel Jules Lecesne- Le havre 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Jules Lecesne- Le havre 1985 - 1988
Parcours club
-
ASPAH- Le havre 1981 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
67ième Régiment D'infanterie- Soissons 1988 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic LE CLEUYOU
-
Vit à :
LE HAVRE, France
-
Né en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ludovic LE CLEUYOU a reconnu Christelle DEHAN sur la photo 6 eme E
-
Ludovic LE CLEUYOU a reconnu Christophe MIEL sur la photo CM1 B
-
Ludovic LE CLEUYOU a reconnu Ludovic LE CLEUYOU sur la photo ECOLE CHARLES VICTOIRE 77 78
-
Ludovic LE CLEUYOU a reconnu Jean-Marc NAUTOU sur la photo ECOLE CHARLES VICTOIRE 77 78