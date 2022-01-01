RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Ploufragan
Ludovic LE FOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Quintin 1992 - 1996
-
JEANXXIII- Quintin 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Sacré Coeur- Saint brieuc 1997 - 2001
-
AFTEC- Caen 2001 - 2003
Parcours club
-
PLAINTEL BASKET- Plaintel 1994 - 1995
-
CLUB OLYMPIQUE BRIOCHIN- Saint brieuc 1995 - 1998
-
BRETTEVILLE BASKET CLUB- Bretteville sur laize 2001 - 2006
-
Mjc Quintin Basket- Quintin 2012 - 2014
-
Asptt Saint-brieuc Basket- Saint brieuc 2014 - 2016
Parcours entreprise
-
AXE MECA - Technicien (Technique)- Argences
Technicien CAO-DAO2001 - 2006
-
S.c. Budet - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint brieuc 2006 - 2010
-
Sarl Le Coq - Responsable d'Ã©quipe chantier Gros-Oeuvre (Production)- Plaintel 2010 - 2015
-
Ingénova - Groupe Legendre - Technicien MÃ©thodes (Technique)- Rennes 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Ludovic LE FOL
-
Vit Ã :
PLOUFRAGAN, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable mÃ©thodes
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰tats-Unis - - GuinÃ©e - Guyana - Italie - JamaÃ¯que - - Madagascar - - PÃ©rou
-
Ludovic LE FOL a reconnu Ludovic LE FOL sur la photo 2de TSA 1996-1997
-
Ludovic LE FOL a reconnu Ludovic LE FOL sur la photo 1ère STI GM2 1997-1998
-
Ludovic LE FOL a reconnu Ludovic LE FOL sur la photo 5ème A 1993-1994
-
Ludovic LE FOL a reconnu Ludovic LE FOL sur la photo 6ème C 1992-1993
-
Ludovic LE FOL a ajoutÃ© Ingénova - Groupe Legendre Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Ludovic LE FOL a ajoutÃ© Sarl Le Coq Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Ludovic LE FOL a ajoutÃ© Mjc Quintin Basket Ã son parcours sportif
-
Ludovic LE FOL a ajoutÃ© Asptt Saint-brieuc Basket Ã son parcours sportif
-
Ludovic LE FOL a reconnu Ludovic LE FOL sur la photo BTS MAI 1