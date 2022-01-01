Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • AXE MECA  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Argences

    Technicien CAO-DAO

    2001 - 2006

  • S.c. Budet  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Saint brieuc 2006 - 2010

  • Sarl Le Coq  - Responsable d'Ã©quipe chantier Gros-Oeuvre (Production)

     -  Plaintel 2010 - 2015

  • Ingénova - Groupe Legendre  - Technicien MÃ©thodes (Technique)

     -  Rennes 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable mÃ©thodes

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

