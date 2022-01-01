Ludovic PARENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean-yves Cousteau (Boussieres Sur Sambre)- Boussieres sur sambre 1970 - 1971
-
Notre Dame De L'assomption- Bavay 1971 - 1975
-
Collège Notre-dame De L'assomption- Bavay 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Fourmies 1979 - 1982
-
Lycée Notre-dame Des Anges- Saint amand les eaux 1982 - 1984
Parcours club
-
SC FEIGNIES- Feignies 1976 - 1980
-
US BAVAY- Bavay 1980 - 1986
-
SC FEIGNIES- Feignies 1986 - 1988
-
Jogging Aventures Roncquoises- Roncq 2002 - 2018
Parcours entreprise
-
Pimkie - Diramode- Neuville en ferrain 1987 - 2007
-
Adeo Services (Groupe Leroy Merlin) - Responsable Production Informatique (Informatique)- Lille 2007 - 2012
-
ADEO SERVICES - Responsable Plan de Production & Flux (Informatique)- Ronchin 2012 - 2014
-
ADEO SERVICES - IT Manager Middleware & Scheduling (Informatique)- Ronchin 2014 - 2018
-
ADEO SERVICES - Domain Leader Digital Identity (Informatique)- Ronchin 2018 - 2022
-
ADEO SERVICES - Change Leader (Informatique)- Ronchin 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic PARENT
-
Vit à :
RONCQ, France
-
Né le :
19 févr. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Elle est pas belle la vie ...!!!
Profession :
IT Manager Middleware & Scheduling
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
