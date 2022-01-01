Ludovic RICHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE AMIARD LOUIS- Neuilly sur marne 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Camus- Neuilly sur marne 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Evariste Galois- Noisy le grand 1994 - 1999
-
ARCA- Lognes 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
HAND BALL CLUB DE NEUILLY SUR MARNE- Neuilly sur marne 1989 - 1991
-
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE- Neuilly sur marne 1989 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnp Paribas- PARIS 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic RICHARD
-
Vit à :
NEUILLY SUR MARNE, France
-
Né le :
8 mai 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseiller de clientèle à distance
Situation familiale :
en union libre