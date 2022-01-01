Ludovic SEGUDA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
SC ALLEGRE- Allegre 1976 - 1990
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège- Allegre 1981 - 1986
-
College D'enseignement Technique De Sainte Florine (Maintenant Lycee Claude Favart)- Sainte florine 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Claude Favart- Sainte florine 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Emmanuel Chabrier- Yssingeaux 1990 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
7ème Régiment D'artillerie- Nevers 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
7 Regiment D'artillerie- Nevers 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ludovic SEGUDA
-
Vit à :
LE PUY EN VELAY, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Animateur
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Chine - Égypte - États-Unis
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Ludovic SEGUDA sur la photo La classe 92/04
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a ajouté Sc Allegre à son parcours sportif
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Ludovic SEGUDA sur la photo 1 bep em
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a ajouté 7 Regiment D'artillerie à son parcours professionnel
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Eric TONSON sur la photo bep em
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Jean Francois CUISINIER sur la photo 2 BEP EM
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Patrice ANDRIEU sur la photo 2 BEP EM
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Ludovic SEGUDA sur la photo bep em
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Raphael MALZIEU sur la photo bep em
-
Ludovic SEGUDA a reconnu Eric ESTOC sur la photo bep em