Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE LA RUE DE PARIS- Louvres 1969 - 1977
Collège Saint-dominique- Mortefontaine 1977 - 1981
Lycée Saint-vincent- Senlis 1981 - 1986
Lycée Saint-vincent- Senlis 1986 - 1989
Epita : Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancees- Paris 1989 - 1992
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Lydia GALLET (GIL)
Vit à :
LOUVRES, France
Née en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
