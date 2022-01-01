Lydie RETIÃˆRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA CERISAIE- Sainte luce sur loire
-
ECOLE LA BEAUJOIRE- Nantes 1982 - 1984
-
ECOLE MAISON NEUVE- Nantes 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Libertaire Rutigliano- Nantes 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel La De Bougainville- Nantes 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Onet Services- Nantes 1995 - 2007
-
DECA FRANCE - Agent quaifiÃ© de services (Autre)- Nantes 2007 - 2009
-
Neotech Reze - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Autre)- Reze 2009 - 2009
-
Clersol Nant'net - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Autre)- Nantes 2009 - 2013
-
CARRARD SERVICES - Chef d'Ã©quipe- Carquefou 2013 - 2017
-
ISOR NANTES - Chef d'Ã©quipe (Autre)- Nantes 2017 - 2021
-
ARCADE NETTOYAGE - Responsable secteur- Nantes 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Lydie RETIÃˆRE
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-JULIEN-DE-CONCELLES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'Ã©quipe
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Honduras - Japon - RÃ©publique Dominicaine
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a ajoutÃ© ARCADE NETTOYAGE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a ajoutÃ© Arcade Propreté Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a ajoutÃ© ISOR NANTES Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a ajoutÃ© Carrard Services Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a ajoutÃ© Carrard Services Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a reconnu Mylene RETIERE sur la photo 1984/1985
-
Lydie RETIÃˆRE a reconnu Lydie RETIERE sur la photo 3ème 1988/1989