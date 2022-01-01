Madeleine SIGNORET (SIMON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Paul Bert- Paris 1941 - 1944
-
ECOLE JOHN KENNEDY - Enseignante- Savigny sur orge 1963 - 1980
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Madeleine SIGNORET (SIMON)
-
Vit Ã :
SAVIGNY SUR ORGE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1926 (96 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée 3 enfants
ai fréquenté le cours complémentaire 75 rue d'Alésia à Paris 75014 de 1938 à juillet 1941
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e de l'enseignement
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
