Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE PORCELETTE- Porcelette 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Bergfad- Ham sous varsberg 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Sainte-chrétienne- Saint avold 1988 - 1992
-
CFA ELIE REUMAUX- Freyming merlebach 1992 - 1993
-
CFA DE LA CCI- Metz 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
PHARMACIE CENTRALE - Apprentie (Autre)- Merlebach 1992 - 1995
-
Pharmacie Du Lion - Apprentie (Autre)- Boulay moselle 1995 - 1996
-
Pharmacie De L'europe - Employée (Autre)- Forbach 1996 - 1997
-
Pharmacie Nicolas Soumia - Préparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Insming 1997 - 2002
-
Pharmacie Schmitt - Préparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Insming 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Magali HOUPERT (FROEHLICH)
-
Vit à :
HELLIMER, France
-
Née le :
19 nov. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Préparatrice en pharmacie
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Croatie - États-Unis - Irlande - Pérou