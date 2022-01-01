Maggy THELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Maggy THELLIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    ARRAS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    7 oct. 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    EmployÃ© a CROUSTIFRANCE

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :