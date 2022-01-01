Manu PIERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Vezelise 1963 - 1970
-
Collège Robert Geant- Vezelise 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Nancy 1974 - 1978
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Nancy 1978 - 1981
Parcours club
-
Judo Club De Vézelise- Vezelise 1971 - 1973
-
GS VEZELISE- Vezelise 1975 - 1982
-
VTT FUN CLUB- Villers les nancy 2003 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SNVB - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Toul 1982 - 1990
-
BANQUE SNVB - Chef d'équipe (Production)- Laxou champ le boeuf 1990 - 2001
-
BANQUE SNVB - Technicien de maintenance (Informatique)- Laxou champ le boeuf 2005 - 2007
-
Banque SNVB (Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic) - Technicien maintenance (Informatique)- NANCY 2008 - 2009
-
Cm Cic Services Nancy - Technicien maintenance (Informatique)- Nancy 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Manu PIERRE
-
Vit à :
LAXOU, France
-
Né le :
25 janv. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Tech maintenance informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3