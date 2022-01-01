RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Cornillon-Confoux
Manuel BAEZA (MANUEL BAEZA)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Meyrargues 1965 - 1970
-
Collège Jas De Bouffan- Aix en provence 1970 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Shell Pétrochimie Méditerranée- Berre l'etang 1980 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Manuel BAEZA (MANUEL BAEZA)
-
Vit à :
CORNILLON CONFOUX, France
-
Né le :
4 janv. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
