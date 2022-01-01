Manuel GHIT-CASTILLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
La Plaîne- Epinay sous senart 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Gerard Philipe- Epinay sous senart 1976 - 1980
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1980 - 1981
-
Lycée De Montgeron- Montgeron 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée François Joseph Talma- Brunoy 1984 - 1985
Parcours club
-
Val D'yerres Volley Ball- Epinay sous senart 1981 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Manuel GHIT-CASTILLO
-
Vit à :
REDLANDS, CA, Etats-Unis
-
Né en :
1965 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
N'hesitez pas a dire bonjour si vous tombez sur ma fiche.
"Live a good Life. Where there is a will there is a way".
Profession :
Director of Supply Chain projects
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2