Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Nice 1979 - 1986
Collège Stanislas- Nice 1986 - 1992
Lycée Stanislas- Nice 1989 - 1992
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1992 - 1994
IUP MIAGE- Nice 1994 - 1997
MASTERE EN BASES DE DONNEES- Sophia antipolis 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
ANDERSEN CONSULTING- Sophia antipolis 1997 - 1998
Transiciel (Sogeti)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 1998 - 2000
NET IN FRANCE- Sophia antipolis 2000 - 2000
Sap-france- Sophia antipolis 2001 - maintenant
SAP LABS FRANCE - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Mougins 2001 - 2010
Prat'form - Centre de formation Service à la personne (Direction générale)- Nice 2010 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
CLUB AZUR SERVICES - Directeur- Nice 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Manuel MAYER
Vit à :
NICE, France
Né le :
14 janv. 1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Service à la personne
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
