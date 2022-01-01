Many PES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Fort Du Bois (Lagny Sur Marne)- Lagny sur marne 1989 - 1994
-
Collège Marcel Rivière- Lagny sur marne 1994 - 1997
-
Collège Jean Lurçat- Ris orangis 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Georges Brassens- Evry
ES1998 - 2001
-
Iut René Descartes Paris V- Paris
techniques de commercialisation2001 - 2003
-
Commerce International Orienté Asie- Evry 2003 - 2006
-
Paris V René Descartes- Malakoff
Management entrepreneuriat2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Scopeo Webmarketing - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Pantin 2007 - 2007
-
Assurances (Gan) - Assistante web (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2007 - 2008
-
NEXTEDIA - Chef de projet webmarketing (Marketing)- Paris 2008 - 2008
-
ALLIGRA - Consultante webmarketing (Marketing)- Boulogne billancourt 2008 - 2008
-
PRICEMINISTER - Chargée de projet (Autre)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Many PES
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Née le :
8 août 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
en union libre
