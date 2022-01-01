Marc AMSALEM est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NICE FLORE- Nice 1962 - 1964
ECOLE MAGNOLIAS- Nice 1964 - 1965
ECOLE ROTHSCHILD- Nice 1965 - 1968
Collège Roland Garros- Nice 1968 - 1969
Collège Rolland Garros- Nice 1968 - 1969
Collège Segurane- Nice 1969 - 1971
Lycée Des Eucalyptus- Nice 1971 - 1973
Lycée Estienne D'orves- Nice 1972 - 1976
STANISLAS- Nice 1973 - 1974
Collège Stanislas- Nice 1973 - 1974
COURS BALZAC- Nice 1974 - 1976
Lycée Balzac- Nice 1974 - 1976
COURS MICHELET- Nice 1976 - 1977
Lycée Michelet- Nice 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
Immobilier (AXA) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1991 - 1999
AXA- PARIS 1991 - 1994
Réassurance (AXA) - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1999 - 2004
Technology (AXA) - Informaticien (Informatique)- COURBEVOIE 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marc AMSALEM
Vit à :
AULNAY SOUS BOIS, France
Né le :
19 avril 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Mes goûts et passions
