Marc-Antoine SULMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EXTERNAT SAINT LOUIS- Saint etienne 1988 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-louis- Saint etienne 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Aux Lazaristes- Lyon 1997 - 2000
-
Ecole Nationale D'ingénieurs De Brest- Brest 2000 - 2005
Parcours club
-
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Saint etienne 1990 - 1994
-
BDE ENIB- Brest
Vice Président2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
ACXIOM FRANCE - Développeur (Informatique)- Asnieres sur seine
SIG Géomarketing2005 - 2007
-
EXPERIAN - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Courbevoie
Chef de projet Cartes&Solutions2007 - 2008
-
EXPERIAN - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Aix en provence
chef de projet Payline2008 - 2009
-
MONEXT - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Aix en provence 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc-Antoine SULMON
-
Vit à :
LES MILLES, France
-
Né le :
15 janv. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire