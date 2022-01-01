Marc BEN FATMA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • COMMISSION EUROPEENNE  - Project manager and developer (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg

    Luxembourg: J2EE developer for Sogeti à la Commission Européenne, Web developer for Mikado Online, developer for P&T Consulting, developer for Victor-Buck. Paris: September 1999 – May 2001: Project manager and developer for Ness Consulting, mission for COB (Now SEC - Commission des Opérations de Bourse), MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT (DDE), UCANSS (Union des CAisses Nationales de Sécurité Sociale), G

    1999 - 2007

  • DEXIA BIL  - Digital specialist and founder (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg

    Present on the new technologies for a long time I have created this digital agency that mainly operated in Luxembourg. My key competences were business development, marketing and project management as I have a good contact with client and partners. As Freelancer : BGL - BNP Paribas : J2EE developer Bull Formation : Java advanced trainer Atoz SA : Project manager and developer Java. Dexia Bil : Dev

    2008 - 2015

  • Reborn  - Developer full stack on an agile/ SCRUM environment (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg

    Scrum training and participation to the implementation of the scrum inside the company. I was part of the development team. Web back and front development on optimized interfaces for all supports for POST applications.

    2015 - 2016

  • Special Olympics Luxembourg - Charity Basketball Game  - Event and marketing management (Communication)

     -  Luxembourg

    Sacred Heart University organized with Special Olympics a charity basketball game to raise funds for the Special Olympics association. Event project management. Also the tasks, budget, stakeholders and deadline management. I was also in charge of the digital communication with the design of a website.I was also doing the public relations by contacting the press and the different partners.

    2016 - 2016

  • MINDFOREST  - Information 4.0 and DITA (Informatique)

     -  Luxembourg 2017 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Marc BEN FATMA

  • Vit à :

    LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg

  • Né en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Toujours en quête d'aventure et de découverte, je suis le long fleuve de la vie :)

  • Profession :

    Consultant digital et marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :