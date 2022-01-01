Marc BEN FATMA

COMMISSION EUROPEENNE - Project manager and developer (Informatique) - Luxembourg Luxembourg: J2EE developer for Sogeti à la Commission Européenne, Web developer for Mikado Online, developer for P&T Consulting, developer for Victor-Buck. Paris: September 1999 – May 2001: Project manager and developer for Ness Consulting, mission for COB (Now SEC - Commission des Opérations de Bourse), MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT (DDE), UCANSS (Union des CAisses Nationales de Sécurité Sociale), G

DEXIA BIL - Digital specialist and founder (Informatique) - Luxembourg Present on the new technologies for a long time I have created this digital agency that mainly operated in Luxembourg. My key competences were business development, marketing and project management as I have a good contact with client and partners. As Freelancer : BGL - BNP Paribas : J2EE developer Bull Formation : Java advanced trainer Atoz SA : Project manager and developer Java. Dexia Bil : Dev

Reborn - Developer full stack on an agile/ SCRUM environment (Informatique) - Luxembourg Scrum training and participation to the implementation of the scrum inside the company. I was part of the development team. Web back and front development on optimized interfaces for all supports for POST applications.

Special Olympics Luxembourg - Charity Basketball Game - Event and marketing management (Communication) - Luxembourg Sacred Heart University organized with Special Olympics a charity basketball game to raise funds for the Special Olympics association. Event project management. Also the tasks, budget, stakeholders and deadline management. I was also in charge of the digital communication with the design of a website.I was also doing the public relations by contacting the press and the different partners.