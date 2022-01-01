Marc BEN FATMA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Dumas- Ales 1993 - 1995
-
Iup Génie électrique Et Informatique Industrielle- Amiens
Master in Electrical Engineering1995 - 1998
-
Sacred Heart University Luxembourg- Luxembourg
Master in Business Administration in Management and entrepreneurship2015 - 2016
Parcours entreprise
-
COMMISSION EUROPEENNE - Project manager and developer (Informatique)- Luxembourg
Luxembourg: J2EE developer for Sogeti à la Commission Européenne, Web developer for Mikado Online, developer for P&T Consulting, developer for Victor-Buck. Paris: September 1999 – May 2001: Project manager and developer for Ness Consulting, mission for COB (Now SEC - Commission des Opérations de Bourse), MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT (DDE), UCANSS (Union des CAisses Nationales de Sécurité Sociale), G1999 - 2007
-
DEXIA BIL - Digital specialist and founder (Informatique)- Luxembourg
Present on the new technologies for a long time I have created this digital agency that mainly operated in Luxembourg. My key competences were business development, marketing and project management as I have a good contact with client and partners. As Freelancer : BGL - BNP Paribas : J2EE developer Bull Formation : Java advanced trainer Atoz SA : Project manager and developer Java. Dexia Bil : Dev2008 - 2015
-
Reborn - Developer full stack on an agile/ SCRUM environment (Informatique)- Luxembourg
Scrum training and participation to the implementation of the scrum inside the company. I was part of the development team. Web back and front development on optimized interfaces for all supports for POST applications.2015 - 2016
-
Special Olympics Luxembourg - Charity Basketball Game - Event and marketing management (Communication)- Luxembourg
Sacred Heart University organized with Special Olympics a charity basketball game to raise funds for the Special Olympics association. Event project management. Also the tasks, budget, stakeholders and deadline management. I was also in charge of the digital communication with the design of a website.I was also doing the public relations by contacting the press and the different partners.2016 - 2016
-
MINDFOREST - Information 4.0 and DITA (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc BEN FATMA
-
Vit à :
LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Toujours en quête d'aventure et de découverte, je suis le long fleuve de la vie :)
Profession :
Consultant digital et marketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marc BEN FATMA a ajouté MINDFOREST à son parcours professionnel
-
Marc BEN FATMA a ajouté Special Olympics Luxembourg - Charity Basketball Game à son parcours professionnel
-
Marc BEN FATMA a ajouté Reborn à son parcours professionnel
-
Marc BEN FATMA a ajouté Sacred Heart University Luxembourg à son parcours scolaire