Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAVANELLE- Saint etienne 1979 - 1983
-
Ecole Pre Benit (Bourgoin Jallieu)- Bourgoin jallieu 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Pré Bénit- Bourgoin jallieu 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1989 - 1994
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
POMPES FUNEBRES DU RHONE- Villeurbanne 1995 - 2000
-
PRINTEMPS LYON- Lyon 2005 - 2006
-
GALERIES LAFAYETTE- Lyon 2006 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc BETTETO
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
