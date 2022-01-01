Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Meyzieu dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Marc CHAMPAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE BARBES B

     -  Bourges 1951 - 1960

  • ECOLE BARBES B

     -  Bourges 1954 - 1960

  • AVARICUM

     -  Bourges

    FAISANT PARTIE DE LA 1ERE CLASSE A L'OUVERTURE DU COLLEGE PUIS PRESIDENT DES ANCIENS ELEVES DE SA CREATION A 1968 JE SOUHAITE DE TOUT COEUR ENTRER EN CONTECT AVEC CEUX ET CELLES QUE J'AI COTOYES

    1960 - 1964

  • AVARICUM

     -  Bourges 1960 - 1964

  • Lycée Henri Brisson

     -  Vierzon

    A TOUS CEUX QUE J'AI COTOYES DE LA SECONDE A LA TERMINALE EN ELECTROTECH EN PARTICULIER PUIS EN BTS MERCI DE ME DONNER DE VOS NOUVELLES

    1964 - 1970

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Marc CHAMPAULT

  • Vit Ã  :

    MEYZIEU, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1948 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages