Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège L'immaculée Conception- Aubenas 1969 - 1973
Lycée Alphonse Daudet- Nimes 1973 - 1976
FAC DE DROIT- Montpellier 1976 - 1980
MONTPELLIER I RICHTER- Montpellier
DIDERIS - DU consultant2004 - 2004
Parcours militaire
VAT- Cayenne
DDASS1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
Schlumberger Limited- ABBEVILLE 1982 - 1984
SEREG SCHLUMBERGER- Massy 1984 - 1987
Schlumberger Limited- BESANCON 1987 - 1990
Schlumberger Limited- MONTROUGE 1990 - 1992
Cgst-save- Bagnolet 1992 - 1996
Schlumberger Industries- Macon 1997 - 2001
ACTARIS- Macon 2001 - 2002
Cgst-save- Paris 2002 - 2004
Faurecia- NOGENT SUR VERNISSON 2004 - 2006
Faurecia- NOMPATELIZE 2006 - 2009
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marc CHEYREZY
Vit à :
PALAVAS LES FLOTS, France
Né le :
5 déc. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
