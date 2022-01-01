Marc-Etienne VARGENAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE WOLF- Mulhouse 1968 - 1973
-
Collège Wolf- Mulhouse 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Michel De Montaigne- Mulhouse 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1980 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
CISI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rungis 1986 - 1987
-
Alcatel-Alsthom (Alcatel Lucent)- MARCOUSSIS 1987 - 2007
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MARCOUSSIS 1987 - maintenant
-
LABORATOIRES DE MARCOUSSIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Marcoussis 1987 - maintenant
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NOZAY 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc-Etienne VARGENAU
-
Vit à :
LA NORVILLE, France
-
Né le :
12 mai 1962 (61 ans)
