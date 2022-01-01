Marc GICQUEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1977 - 1980
-
Institut Promotion Commercial école De La Cci Ipc Ifv- Reims 1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour - Manutentionnaire (Commercial)- PONTAULT COMBAULT 1979 - 1983
-
Centre Leclerc Loudéac - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Loudeac 1986 - 1989
-
CENTRE LECLERC ST AUNES - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Saint aunes 1989 - 1990
-
Intermarché Croix D'argent - CHEF DE MAGASIN (Commercial)- Montpellier 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marc GICQUEL
-
Vit à :
SAINT CERE, France
-
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur de magasin
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
