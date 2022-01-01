Marc MARC PERROT (PERROT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Verdille)- Verdille 1980 - 1982
LES VINGT ARPENTS- Crosne 1982 - 1984
Collège Jean Vilar- Vert saint denis 1984 - 1988
Lycée Professionnel Nicolas-louis Vauquelin Annexe- Paris
icp1988 - 1992
Lep Des Métiers De La Chimie Boutroux- Paris
icp1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
RAFFINERIE DE GRANDPUITS - Ouvrier (Production)- Mormant 1992 - maintenant
Raffinerie (Total) - Ouvrier (Production)- GRANDPUITS BAILLY CARROIS 1992 - maintenant
RAFFINERIE DE GRANDPUITS ELF ANTAR FRANCE- Grandpuits bailly carrois 1992 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
8ème Gcp- Wittlich 1994 - 1994
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marc MARC PERROT (PERROT)
Vit à :
BERGUES, France
Né le :
12 févr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai une mémoire à trou aidez moi à la remplir
Profession :
Opérateur de conduite en raffinerie
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Marc MARC PERROT (PERROT) a reconnu Philippe MABIRE sur la photo terminal BAC PRO I.C.P.
Marc MARC PERROT (PERROT) a reconnu Marc PERROT sur la photo NOUVEAUX1993