Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Saint-michel- Evreux 1951 - 1955
-
ECOLE ROCHEREUIL- Evreux 1952 - 1955
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - Henri Wallon (Gravigny)- Gravigny 1955 - 1959
-
Collège Saint-françois De Sales- Evreux 1958 - 1959
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE MARIE CECILE- Evreux 1959 - 1961
Parcours club
-
USG- Gravigny
GARDIEN DE BUT1956 - 1962
-
ASPTT- Evreux
GARDIEN DE BUT1962 - 1974
-
RENAULT EVREUX- Evreux
DIRIGEANT .GARDIEN DE BUT1972 - 1976
-
OLYMPIQUE ONNAINGEOIS- Onnaing
GARDIEN DE BUT1976 - 1977
-
FOOT- Cintre
GARDIEN DE BUT1985 - 1990
-
RENAULT TOULOUSE EU- Toulouse
GARDIEN DE BUT1990 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
RENAULT EVREUX - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Evreux
MAGASINIER1970 - 1976
-
Renault - Adjoint (Commercial)- VALENCIENNES
adjoint au C V P R1976 - 1977
-
Renault - Commercial (Commercial)- ROUEN
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1977 - 1979
-
Renault - Commercial (Commercial)- TRAPPES
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1979 - 1982
-
Renault - Commercial (Commercial)- ANGOULEME
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1982 - 1984
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- MARSEILLE
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1984 - 1985
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- RENNES
CHEF DE CENTRE REGIONAL1985 - 1990
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- TOULOUSE
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1990 - 1995
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- VILLENAVE D'ORNON
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1995 - 1997
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- BORDEAUX
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1997 - 1998
-
Renault - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- ANGOULEME
CHEF DE VENTE PIECES1998 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN)
-
Vit Ã :
FONSORBES, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 mai 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai quitté la Normandie et après un périple professionnel, j'habite maintenant à FONSORBES près de TOULOUSE, afin d'être proche de ma fille et mon petit-fils Corto.
Profession :
RETRAITE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a reconnu Marc POULAIN sur la photo Cours élémentaire 1ère année
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a reconnu Annie LECHEVALLIER (RONNE) sur la photo Cours élémentaire 1ère année
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a reconnu Nadine DUBOIS sur la photo certificat
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a reconnu Jocelyne VIBERT (ALANET) sur la photo certificat
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a ajoutÃ© Renault Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a ajoutÃ© Renault Valenciennes Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Marc MARC POULAIN (POULAIN) a ajoutÃ© Renault Valenciennes Ã son parcours professionnel