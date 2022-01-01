Marc PERRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège La Fontaine Du Roy- Ville d'avray 1976 - 1980
Lycée Florent Schmitt- Saint cloud 1980 - 1983
Lycée Pierre Corneille- La celle saint cloud 1984 - 1985
SUPINFO- Paris 1985 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
Oracle - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE 1992 - 1998
NETSCAPE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 2001
Sun Microsystems - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Marc PERRET
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Solution Principal RSA
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
