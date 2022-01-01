Marc PERRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Oracle  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  NANTERRE 1992 - 1998

  • NETSCAPE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1998 - 2001

  • Sun Microsystems  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Solution Principal RSA

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages