Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- Cherbourg 1992 - 2000
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Cherbourg 2000 - 2004
-
Lycée Sainte-chantal- Cherbourg 2004 - 2007
-
Université De Caen Basse Normandie- Caen 2007 - 2009
-
UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW- Glasgow 2009 - 2010
-
Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest- Brest 2010 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL)
-
Vit à :
LANDERNEAU, France
-
Née le :
27 févr. 1989 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest à son parcours scolaire
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW à son parcours scolaire
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté Université De Caen Basse Normandie à son parcours scolaire
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté Lycée Sainte-chantal à son parcours scolaire
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté Collège Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Margaux PINEL (MARGAUX PINEL) a ajouté ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH à son parcours scolaire